Sounders FC Hosts Special Youth Match this Sunday, Presented by Regence BlueShield

September 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - This Sunday, Seattle Sounders FC returns to the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field to host Sporting Kansas City (4:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) as the Rave Green kick off a critical late-season three-match homestand. The afternoon sees the club and matchday sponsor Regence BlueShield hosting a Youth Match centered around celebrating young fans.

With activities and entertainment geared toward youth and families ranging from a kid-sized play field in the North Plaza to delightful meet-and-greet opportunities with Seattle-area mascots and beloved characters from Apple TV+'s "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!", Sunday's Youth Match provides kids of all ages an extra-special matchday experience to go along with an exciting contest on the field.

Gates open at 2:45 p.m. PT on Sunday and fans are encouraged to arrive early, with the first 10,000 into the stadium receiving a free Sounders flag pennant, courtesy of Regence BlueShield.

Once inside, young fans can meet Sammy the Sounder, who has invited his friends from other Seattle-area sports teams to the match. Guests can look forward to walking around the stadium and having the chance to meet and interact with these various local mascots.

Families should also be sure to sign up for Sammy's Squad - the free-to-join kids club for Sounders FC fans ages 5-12. Members of the club receive a free Sammy's Squad youth scarf and have the opportunity to participate in exclusive club experiences throughout the season. Scarves are available on Sunday to any youth signing up for the squad for the first time or youth who previously signed up and still need to pick up their scarf.

Sounders FC also continues its work with experts from community partner Seattle Aquarium to educate fans about local orcas and how we can all take action to help their populations thrive. Kids can explore a life-sized inflatable orca, handle a replica orca skull and skeleton, and learn more about local orca populations.

In the stadium's North Plaza and Soccer Celebration areas, a host of fun and interactive activities for young fans are available including:

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! - Come meet Brobee and Muno from Apple TV+'s "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!" Keep an eye out during the match, as you might even see them around the stadium cheering on the Sounders with fellow fans.

Sounders Legends - To celebrate the club's 50th anniversary, each of Sounders FC's home matches in 2024 highlights a former player who is honored on the field before kickoff and meets with fans at a pre-match autograph station. Sunday's match features former MLS-era Sounder Mauro Rosales.

Arena Sports Youth Play Field - For young fans looking to burn off some extra energy, the Arena Sports Youth Play Field provides a fun space to enjoy some physical activity and soccer skills ahead of watching their heroes on the pitch.

First Kicks - Presented by RAVE Foundation and led by Sounders FC Brand Ambassador Brad Evans, children ages 3-5 can take part in this physical literacy program that uses soccer to inspire young learners to move their bodies while igniting their cognitive skills.

Burke Mobile - Burke Museum, the Washington state museum responsible for maintaining state collections of natural history and cultural heritage, is onsite this Sunday with a free, mobile exhibit to explore.

Sparkling Ice "Anything But Subtle" Fan Zone - At this space, fans can find face paint, temporary tattoos and more to creatively express their Sounders spirit. At halftime of each game, the most enthusiastic and decorated fan in attendance is selected as the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan of the Match and rewarded with a Sparkling Ice prize pack.

The Providence Challenge - Fans can test their soccer skills through three different activities at The Providence Challenge, as well as having the opportunity to nominate a local hero as part of the new Community Assist of the Match. Community Assist of the Match winners - selected at every game - receives tickets to an upcoming Sounders match, recognition at halftime and a videoboard feature, a custom jersey and an exclusive Sounders Community Assist custom scarf.

Crossbar Challenge, Presented by Western Washington Toyota Dealers - Located behind Section 144 and taking place pre-match, the first five fans to hit the crossbar in this interactive skills challenge earn a chance to take a kick on-field at halftime. If a fan hits a crossbar at halftime, Western Washington Toyota Dealers donates $1,000 to RAVE Foundation.

Soccer Skee-ball - This activation allows fans to play a soccer-themed version of Skee-Ball, kicking a ball down a ramp, rather than rolling it, to score as many points as possible.

Sounders Gaming Station - Challenge an opponent to a friendly match of EA Sports FC '24.

In addition to Lumen Field's wide-ranging concessions, on Sunday special refreshments can be purchased at rotating matchday BIPOC and diverse-owned food trucks located in the North Plaza. The selection this weekend includes El Cabrito, offering made-from-scratch Oaxacan recipes, and T'Juana Tacos, with its elevated traditional Mexican street food.

Several of Sounders FC's matchday staples feature a Youth Match twist including:

Starting XI Announcement - A young fan from Bellevue Boys and Girls Club is joining Sounders FC's in-stadium PA announcer to assist with the traditional Starting XI announcement.

Junior On-Field Emcee - Diego Dumlau, a recent graduate of Lindbergh High School in Renton School District, will represent local youth by joining the club's on-field talent team throughout the match.

National Anthem - The choir from Hazen High School in Renton performs Sunday's national anthem.

Scarves Up! - The Scarves Up! moment is being led by Kate and Quinn Carner, young entrepreneurs who started Lemons For Good, a floating lemonade stand on Lake Union where part of profits support nonprofits.

Additionally, fans won't want to miss halftime, where RAVE Foundation presents "26 MORE v 2," an entertaining and unique scrimmage between local youth and Sounders legends. This year, not just 26 but 52 local youth will play a mini-scrimmage against former Sounders James Riley and Brad Evans. The event highlights RAVE's 26 MORE Fields by 2026 initiative, which recently announced the intention to complete 52 soccer mini-pitches - 26 more than the original goal - around the state in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The halftime scrimmage is emceed by former Sounder and RAVE Foundation trustee Lamar Neagle, with special appearances by Sammy the Sounder, other Seattle-area mascots and surprise guests.

For further information regarding any of the activities mentioned here, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.