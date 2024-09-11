Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Announce Opening Schedule of Six Brand-New Soccer Mini-Pitches

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the full schedule for the upcoming openings of six brand-new soccer mini-pitches, with multiple events taking place this fall at different locations throughout Washington. The initiative is a continuation of RAVE's campaign to build 26 small fields for free play and the Rave Green's commitment to Defend the Right to Play for youth in communities where access to play-spaces is scarce.

RAVE announced its intention to double the initial goal of building 26 soccer mini-pitches to 52 total fields earlier this year at the club's Born in '74 Gala, with the target date of completion in time for FIFA World Cup 2026™. RAVE's initial campaign of building 26 soccer mini-pitches across Washington State is now ahead of schedule, with the anticipated opening of its 26th mini-pitch this fall.

RAVE Foundation opened its first-ever fan-funded soccer mini-pitch at Sylvester Middle School on September 6 in Burien, an initiative led by the club's Alliance Council, supporters' groups and fans. The event was presented in partnership with Highline Public Schools and included a brand-new, full-sized turf field supported by the district.

The opening ceremony was emceed by former Sounders FC captain and current club Brand Ambassador Brad Evans and Sounders FC alum Román Torres and included special appearances by city, district and school leaders as well as Sounders FC owners and front office leaders.

A full list of the five remaining mini-pitches scheduled to open this fall can be found below, with further details on each event forthcoming.

BALFOUR PARK OPENING CEREMONY - SEPTEMBER 19

Scheduled to open on Thursday, September 19 at 4:00 p.m. PT, RAVE's donation to Balfour Park at Spokane Valley includes a bright, hard-court surface soccer mini-pitch. RAVE has also committed to donating one soccer ball to every child that lives within a walkable mile of the park, as well as free soccer training opportunities through the organization and local program partners including Delta Air Lines and SeattleFWC26 - FIFA's World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee.

The construction of the new mini-pitch at Balfour was possible thanks to the collaboration and support of community partners such as the City of Spokane Valley and the Spokane Valley Library. The field is the first RAVE small field built for free play in the Spokane area.

CHIEF LESCHI SCHOOLS OPENING CEREMONY - SEPTEMBER 20

Funded in partnership with EQC and SeattleFWC26, along with Chief Leschi Schools and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, the new soccer mini-pitch at Chief Leschi Schools is scheduled to open on Friday, September 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT during school hours.

LAKERIDGE ELEMENTARY OPENING CEREMONY - SEPTEMBER 27

On September 27 at 2:00 p.m. PT, Lakeridge Elementary in Seattle will be the home of a new soccer mini-pitch for free play, thanks to the support of Providence Swedish, Renton School District and the SeattleFWC26. Along with providing a place for free play, the field at Lakeridge will anchor programs that support learning, wellness and joy.

The opening ceremony at Lakeridge includes an all-school assembly with a special focus on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) concepts, including understanding and managing self-emotions, establishing positive relationships, developing empathy for others, as well as setting and achieving goals. The session will be followed by a brief opening ceremony of the new soccer mini-pitch and a ball giveaway at dismissal.

The event at Lakeridge will include the participation of former Sounders captain and current club Brand Ambassador Brad Evans and Sounders FC mascot Sammy the Sounder.

KURTZMAN PARK AND HIGHLAND PARK OPENING CEREMONY - SEPTEMBER 29

Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation will conclude the first stage of the 26 Fields by 2026 campaign with the construction of two brand-new soccer courts at Kurtzman Park and Highland Park on Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT in Pasco, Washington. The construction at Kurtzman was completed in collaboration with American Family Insurance, the SeattleFWC26 and the City of Pasco. The soccer court at Highland Park was possible thanks to funding partners Delta Air Lines and SeattleFWC26.

Both parks will have freshly painted blue and green courts and will feature goals and fencing around 50-foot-wide converted basketball courts. Additionally, the event, happening at Kurtzman Park, will include a giveaway of 300 soccer balls courtesy of RAVE Foundation.

Pasco was selected in part because of community interest and demand for soccer in the city's underserved areas, including east Pasco, where Kurtzman and Highland parks are located. Soccer is culturally important to Latinos living in Pasco and the Tri-Cities, with nearly 55% of Franklin County's population identifying as Hispanic or Latino.

More information about RAVE Foundation can be found via RaveFoundation.org. RAVE also welcomes donations to the 26 MORE Fields by 2026 initiative.

