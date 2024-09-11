Three Inter Miami CF Players in Action in September FIFA Window

During this past FIFA window, three Inter Miami CF players represented their countries on the international stage. Luis Suárez and Diego Gómez shone in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while Academy product David Ruiz was pivotal in Honduras' first two 2024/25 CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.

Let's take a closer look at our players' performances on the international stage this September FIFA window.

Luis Suárez - Uruguay

Suárez played his last match for the Uruguayan national team in the goalless draw against Paraguay in Montevideo, Uruguay on Friday, Sept. 6. The forward put an end to his illustrious international career that spanned seventeen years, registering 143 appearances and scoring 69 goals to cement himself as La Celeste's all-time top goalscorer and one of the most influential players in the nation's history. After the final whistle, El Pistolero was given a legend's farewell where former coaches, players and fans paid respect for our number 9.

Gómez saw action in both of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers matches for La Albirroja. In his first match, the midfielder was part of the starting eleven and played 61 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Suarez's Uruguay. For the second match, Gómez scored his first goal for Paraguay's senior team in a valuable 1-0 win over Brazil on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Gómez's golazo led Paraguay to their first home victory of the qualifiers and delivered Brazil's first regulation loss since head coach Dorival Júnior took charge of La Canarinha.

Academy product and homegrown midfielder Ruiz scored a goal in each of Honduras CONCACAF opening 2024/25 Nations League League A matches. The first goal came in the 4-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, Sept. 6, with Ruiz scored the last goal of the match with a beatiful left-footed strike to close the offensive exhibition. The midfielder also scored the only goal for Honduras in their 1-2 loss against Jamaica on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Ruiz now registers three goals in his last three matches playing for Los Catrachos.

