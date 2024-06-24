Charlotte City Council Approves Bank of America Stadium Renovation Project

June 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







This evening, Charlotte City Council voted to move forward with the proposed partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to invest in the renovation of Bank of America Stadium.

"Today's vote by the Charlotte City Council is the culmination of many thoughtful discussions with city officials, local leaders, and our fans to create a shared vision for Bank of America Stadium," said David Tepper, Tepper Sports & Entertainment owner. "Nicole and I are grateful for the collaboration and support of the project, as well as our ongoing partnership between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the city.

"For nearly 30 years, Charlotte has been the home of the Carolina Panthers and, more recently, Charlotte FC. We are proud to be in the Carolinas and look forward to delivering a venue that meets the needs of our community, players, and fans for years to come."

Planning for the Future of Bank of America Stadium

Learn more about the renovation and how this community asset can continue to generate unique and memorable experiences for fans, as well as economic impact for the city and region for years to come.

