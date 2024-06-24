Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE TO CONCLUDE THREE-GAME ROAD

STRETCH WITH SATURDAY'S MATCH AGAINST SEATTLE SOUNDERS

Chicago Fire FC will look to bounce back to winning ways in its upcoming match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Saturday's match against Seattle marks the third and final leg of the Fire's three-game road stretch before they return to Soldier Field the following week. Chicago will face Seattle for the 18th time in regular season play.

This will be the Fire's lone matchup in 2024 against the Sounders, and their first regular season match since the 2022 season. The previous matchup took place along the lakefront on July 16, 2022, with Chicago coming out on top, 1-0, against the Western Conference side. Defender Rafael Czichos scored the lone goal for Chicago in the win as the team picked up its second straight clean sheet victory at Soldier Field.

Entering Saturday's matchup in the Pacific Northwest, the Fire are currently led in scoring by Designated Player Hugo Cuypers, who recorded his fourth consecutive performance with a goal in the team's most recent match. After scoring his team-leading seventh goal of the season, Cuypers has recorded a goal contribution (four goals, one assist) in five consecutive matches and is the first Fire player since Robert Berić (2020) to accomplish the impressive feat.

Kickoff for the upcoming contest is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will also be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (4-9-6, 18 points) at SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (6-7-7, 25 points)

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. SEA: (4-9-4)

Last Game vs. SEA: July 16, 2022 (1-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at SEA: March 1, 2020 (1-2 L) - Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

2 - Midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie recorded his first career MLS goal from the penalty spot on Saturday night, giving him goals in back-to-back matches. With his goal last Saturday, the Swiss midfielder joined forward Hugo Cuypers as the only players to score in consecutive matches this season for Chicago.

7 - After scoring his seventh goal of the season last Saturday, Designated Player Hugo Cuypers surpassed last year's Golden Boot winner Maren Haile-Selassie's six-goal output in 2023. Following his performance on Saturday, the Belgian forward became the first Fire player to contribute to a goal in five consecutive matches since the 2020 season, when Robert Berić scored in five straight games.

100 - After recording his 100th career start in the match against Orlando, defender/midfielder Mauricio Pineda is now the first Homegrown in Club history to reach 100 starts with the Fire. In 2023, Pineda became the first Homegrown to reach 100 appearances. The Bolingbrook native has reached another historic milestone with his boyhood Club.

CHICAGO FIRE ACADEMY CLINCH FOURTH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP,

U-15'S WIN 2024 MLS NEXT CUP

On Sunday afternoon, the U-15 Chicago Fire Academy defeated the LA Galaxy, 3-1, in come-from-behind fashion to win the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup at GEODIS Park. Additionally, forward Darris Hyte was named 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup Most Valuable Player and goalkeeper Alexander Ivanov was named U-15 Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

With the victory, the Fire's U-15 team became the fourth Academy side in Club history to win a national championship. The previous championship was the 2021 U-19 MLS NEXT Cup, a team led by current Homegrown Players: Sergio Oregel Jr., Missael Rodríguez, and Justin Reynolds.

In their five matches en route to the title, the U-15 Academy has marched through some of the most competitive academies in the United States. After facing MLS academies Orlando City SC in the quarterfinals, and FC Cincinnati in the semifinals, the Fire defeated the Galaxy to complete their run in the postseason tournament.

