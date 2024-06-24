Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris Named to Team of the Matchday for Contributions to 4-1 Victory over CF Montréal

June 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic and winger Calvin Harris were both named to the Team of the Matchday roster for their performances against CF Montréal in the Rapids' 4-1 home victory over the Canadian side Saturday night. Harris recorded the first two goals of the evening, the second assisted by Mihaolivic. Mihailovic added to the scoreline in the 90th minuite with a converted penalty kick just minutes before delivering a secondary assist to the game-finishing goal by Rafael Navarro in stoppage time.

This is the third consecutive week that Colorado has been represented on the TOTM (Bassett, Matchday 20; Mihailovic, Matchday 21) and the eleventh time this season overall.

Mihailovic finished the night with three goal contributions, now tallying 17 on the season. The Designated Player combined with Harris just before halftime when, in a pocket of three Montréal defenders, Harris received a through ball from Mihailovic to drive into 18 and finish off a low pass into the back of the net for his second of the night after a 28th-minute set-piece header.

The two goals marked the first MLS career brace for the Middlesbrough native.

After a handball was committed by the visitors in the 90th minute, it was Mihailovic that stepped up to the spot for the secon time in consecutive games. His low drive to the right side found the back of the net, and the goal tied his single-season career-high set with Montréal in 2022.

Just minutes later, he combined with Cole Bassett and Navarro inside the box to put the game away, as Mihailovic found Bassett at the top of the key, whose pass to the Brazilian No. 9 set him up for a one-touch strike for the Rapids' fourth and final goal of the night.

F: Cucho Hernández (CLB), Sebastián Ferreira (HOU), Jordan Morris (SEA)

M: Facundo Torres (ORL), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC)

D: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Xavier Arreaga (NE), Dylan Nealis (RBNY)

GK: Mason Stajduhar (ORL)

Coach: Caleb Porter (NE)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Aidan Morris (CLB), Calvin Harris (COL), Gabriel Pec (LA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Rubio (ATX), Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Patrick Agyemang (CLT)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.