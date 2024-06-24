Inter Miami CF Forward Shanyder Borgelin Hosts Men's Mental Health Initiative in Partnership with Lowe's

Last week, Inter Miami CF forward Shanyder Borgelin teamed up with Lowe's, in partnership with the Club, to host a special initiative honoring Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. The group came together to provide free haircuts for underprivileged children of the Overtown Optimist Club, acknowledging the often therapeutic bond between men and their barbers.

Four celebrity barbers - Brandon Bulmus, Ron Marziano, Luis "Beiker" Ramos and Joshua Pizarro - participated in the event, giving out free haircuts to 30 kids at the Overtown Optimist Club. Notably, Bulmus is the barber for several Inter Miami players.

Borgelin began the event with a special speech to the kids about motivation and aspirations, as well as discussing his journey in becoming a fútbol player, while also speaking on the importance of Mental Health Awareness. After his speech, the kids enjoyed a fun afternoon playing fútbol and basketball with Borgelin.

The Haitian-American striker also signed autographs and car magnets for the kids, wrapping up a successful day filled with laughs, cheers, and smiles. Families were happy to find an inviting and welcoming environment for all of our participants, and most importantly had a blast!

Special thanks go to everyone who participated, including Director of Overtown Optimist, Ben Hanks and Executive Director for Programming of Overtown Optimist, Leshia Haynie for joining forces with Inter Miami CF to give children in our community an unforgettable experience.

