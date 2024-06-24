Sebas Ferreira Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

June 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebas Ferreira was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 22, the league announced today.

The Dynamo earned a 4-1 victory versus D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday behind Ferriera's first hat trick with Houston. The feat marked the first Dynamo hat trick since Erick Torres in 2017 and the first road hat trick by a Dynamo player.

Saturday also marked head coach Ben Olsen's first MLS match in the nation's capital since departing the club in 2020. Olsen spent more than two decades with D.C. United as a player and head coach.

Ferreira first found the back of the net in the 51st minute from the penalty spot to even the score at one goal apiece. The Paraguayan then gave Houston the lead three minutes later, firing a ball into the back of the net after forward Amine Bassi teed him up in the penalty box. Ferreira completed his hat trick in the 86th minute when he controlled a cross from the left side from defender Brad Smith and slotted it into the goal.

Ferreira led the team in several key statistical categories on Saturday, including touches in the opposition box (8), shots (5), shots inside the box (5), aerial duels (5), aerial duels won (4), shots on target (3) and big chances (2).

Ferreira is the 12th Dynamo player to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Latif Blessing (Matchday 21), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7 and 20), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13), Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Houston next hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 29 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium.

