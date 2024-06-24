Austin FC Acquires Ukrainian Center Back Oleksandr Svatok

June 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement to acquire Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok via transfer from SC Dnipro-1. Svatok joins Austin FC on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. Svatok is currently with the Ukrainian Men's National Team at UEFA EURO 2024 and will arrive in the United States pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa.

"What most drew me to Austin FC was the club's ambition," said Svatok. "There is a clear desire to compete and to build a team in which the city can take pride. That is something I want to be a part of."

Svatok (pronounced "oh-leck-sahn-der s-vah-tok") is representing Ukraine at UEFA EURO 2024. The Ukrainian Men's National Team will face Belgium on June 26 (11:00 a.m. CT on FOX) in its final EURO 2024 group stage match. Svatok has previously made six (6) appearances for Ukraine, recently playing all 90 minutes in Ukraine's shutout draw vs. Germany on June 3.

Svatok spent the last four (4) seasons with SC Dnipro-1 in his hometown of Dnipro, Ukraine, recently serving as the team's captain. He made 109 appearances for SC Dnipro-1 including eight (8) appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

"Oleksandr is a defender who has consistently shown a great deal of leadership during many years with his previous clubs," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He will join us off the back of competing in the UEFA European Championship and bring a physical presence to our defensive options."

Svatok began his professional career with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, the unofficial predecessor of SC Dnipro-1, making his senior debut in 2014. He spent the first part of the 2014/2015 season on loan with Volyn Lutsk before returning to Dnipro. In 2017 he joined fellow Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk and played all six (6) of the team's UEFA Europa League group stage matches that season, scoring against Hertha Berlin.

He transferred to Hajduk Split in Croatia and spent one (1) year there before joining SC Dnipro-1 in January 2020. In each of the last three (3) seasons, Dnipro-1 has finished in the top four (4) of the Ukrainian Premier Liga, with Svatok playing 67 of the team's 90 league matches during that stretch.

Svatok will occupy Senior and International designations on the Austin FC roster. Svatok is the third player signed by Austin FC ahead of the summer transfer window, in addition to Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari and Danish defender Mikkel Desler. All three (3) players will be eligible to compete for Austin beginning July 18.

Transaction: Austin FC signs Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Svatok to a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

Player Details:

Name: Oleksandr Svatok

Pronunciation: oh-leck-sahn-der s-vah-tok

Position: Defender

Jersey Number: 21

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: September 27, 1994

Age: 29

Birthplace: Dniprodzerzhynsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine

Nationality: Ukrainian

Last club: SC Dnipro-1

How acquired: Acquired via transfer agreement with SC Dnipro-1.

Roster Designations: Senior, International

