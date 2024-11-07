CFL X World Vision: Official Trailer
November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The CFL and World Vision embarked on a life changing journey to see the impact that World Vision programs are having in the world's most vulnerable communities. Together, we can bring lasting change and support every child to live life in all its fullness.
Follow @worldvisioncan and @cfl for exclusive content on this inspiring journey. Join us in this powerful movement and let's make a difference, together.
