CFL X World Vision: Official Trailer

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Are you a supporter?

The CFL and World Vision embarked on a life changing journey to see the impact that World Vision programs are having in the world's most vulnerable communities. Together, we can bring lasting change and support every child to live life in all its fullness.

Follow @worldvisioncan and @cfl for exclusive content on this inspiring journey. Join us in this powerful movement and let's make a difference, together.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.