Cedar Rapids Walks off South Bend, 4-3

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Michael Helman hit a two-run, walk-off double Wednesday to end a 4-3 comeback win for the Cedar Rapids Kernels against the South Bend Cubs at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (18-20) earned its third walk-off victory of the season including its second while playing as "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids".

South Bend (18-19), which was in action as "los Cabritos Maldichos", held a 3-1 ninth-inning lead before the decisive rally. Alex Isola's one-out, bases-loaded walk forced in Seth Gray to cut the deficit in half. Helman batted next and ripped a double down the right-field line that drove in Gabriel Maciel and Gabe Snyder and lifted Cedar Rapids to its 4-3 triumph.

Wander Javier put Cedar Rapids on the scoreboard within the bottom of the sixth. He crushed a one-out solo shot to left field that trimmed South Bend's edge to 3-1. It also extended the Cedar Rapids home run streak to 10 consecutive games beginning June 5 at the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Wednesday's scoring started in the first when South Bend jumped out to a 3-0 advantage. Edmond Americaan came home during a double steal, and Delvin Zinn followed with a stolen base coupled with an error to bring another run in for South Bend. Yonathan Perlaza added a solo homer to right field to cap the early outburst.

Jonathan Cheshire (3-2) registered the win for Cedar Rapids after posting a scoreless top of the ninth. Eury Ramos (0-1) was charged for a blown save and a loss while allowing all three runs within the final frame. Burl Carraway preceded Ramos with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to earn his second hold.

This contest was the first game this year where both Cedar Rapids and its opponent played as their "Copa de la Diversión" identities. "Las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" are now 2-1 with each win coming in walk-off fashion.

Up next, the Kernels play the Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids right-hander Andrew Cabezas (2-1, 3.00) will face South Bend right-hander Max Bain (2-2, 5.86). Fans that are unable to attend Thursday's contest can follow the action with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Three 50-inch big screen televisions will be given away on Big Screen Thursday courtesy of First Federal Credit Union and 104.5 KDAT. Raffle tickets will be available at the First Federal Credit Union table on the concourse for fans aged 18 and older, and participants must be present to win.

