Beck Reinstated from the Injured List

June 16, 2021







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Austin Beck is reinstated from the Injured List

Beck, 22, had been on the Injured List since June 2nd. In his first season in Lansing, the former 6th overall pick in the 2017 draft had begun to heat up, hitting safely in five of his last six games with three doubles, one triple and one home run. He is hitting .170/.220/.362 overall in 13 games with the Lugnuts.

Coming off a series-opening 9-7 win, the Lugnuts (18-19) play the Great Lakes Loons (18-19) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™ on a Dog Days of Summer, with dogs welcome to the ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

