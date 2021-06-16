Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (June 18-23)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home for five games in six days starting Friday, June 18th. The upcoming homestand includes a Weaver Bobblehead giveaway, $0.50 hot dogs, and an appearance by Wisconsin football legend, Montee Ball.

Friday, June 18th 6:35PM vs. Green Bay Booyah (Construction Weaver Bobblehead Giveaway)

It's the first bobblehead giveaway of the summer and the first 500 Fans will receive a Construction Weaver Bobblehead presented by Drexel Building Supply.

Sunday, June 20th 1:05 PM vs. Madison Mallards (Youth T-shirt Giveaway - Father's Day)

Celebrate Father's Day at the Ballpark! The first 200 kids will receive a Dock Spiders T-Shirt presented by 4imprint as they come through the gates! Stay after the game to collect autographs from Dock Spiders players along the 3rd base line with Sunny 97.7.

Monday, June 21st 6:35 PM vs Madison Mallards (Fifty Cent Franks and Bark in the Park)

Sheboygan Hot Dogs will be available for fifty cents all night long! Three lucky fans will enter the Horicon Bank Cash Cube for a chance to bring home some money. Plus, bring your 4-legged fan to the park for FREE and enjoy the game from the Boat Launch grass area down the 3rd base line courtesy of Peebles Play & Stay.

Wednesday, June 23rd 11:35 AM vs. Wisconsin Woodchucks (Craft Brews and Brats)

Enjoy some daytime baseball and $2.00 12 oz Craft Beer & $2.00 Johnsonville Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Co. and 96.1 The Rock!

Wednesday, June 23rd 6:35 PM vs. Wisconsin Woodchucks (Wisconsin Night w/ Montee Ball Appearance)

Don't miss the pre-game meet & greet opportunity with Wisconsin football star, Montee Ball. Wednesday is also Craft Brews & Brats! Come on out and join us for $2 Johnsonville Brats and craft beer. Presented by Fox River Brewing Co. with 96.1 The Rock

Single game tickets for all games during the 2021 season are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

