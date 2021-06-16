Conine Hits Tenth Homer In 9-5 Win Over Chiefs
June 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Beloit Snappers (18-20) offense came to play on Wednesday against the Peoria Chiefs (16-22) thanks to nine hits, including a two-run home run from Griffin Conine.
Peoria scored early on Beloit starter Antonio Velez with a solo home run from their lead-off batter Jhon Torres. In the next half-inning, Conine caught a barrel and went 435 feet to left-center field. This two-run home run was his team-leading tenth.
Beloit never lost that 2-1 lead. Up 5-3, the Snappers put the game away with a four-run seventh inning to solidly a win, their second in three games.
Beloit's Top Performers: Kameron Misner had two hits and an RBI. Troy Johnston went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Thomas Jones and Connor Scott reached base three times.
The Snappers are on the road for a series in Peoria, playing again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The team will be back home on the 22nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
