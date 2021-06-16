TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 16 at Dayton

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-20) @ Dayton Dragons (21-16)

Wednesday, June 16 (7:05 p.m.) | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 14 of 60 | Game 37 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Noah Davis (3.93 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne's 2-game win streak came to an end in a 5-4 walk-off loss to Dayton. The Dragons scored 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth. Initially, the TinCaps built leads of 2-0 and 4-1 thanks to run-scoring hits by Rey Ilarraza, Jonny Homza, and Seam Curran. On the mound, Ethan Elliott had a quality start with 6 innings of 1-run ball.

260 TO SAN ANTONIO: The Padres have promoted outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton to Double-A San Antonio. Though limited by injury to only 17 games so far this season, Williams-Sutton was slashing .265 / .455 / .490 (.944 OPS). For players in High-A Central with at least 60 plate appearances, he ranked 1st in OBP and 6th in OPS. With a walk in 21% of his plate appearances, his BB% was 2nd. Williams-Sutton's success came after he led the Low-A Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411 and ranked 8th in OPS at .778, as he was hit by a league-record 32 pitches.

HOMZA HITS: Catcher Jonny Homza ranks 3rd in the HAC in OPS (.937). He's also 4th in OBP (.406), tied for 5th in extra-base hits (17), tied for 6th in doubles (10) and runs (27), and 7th in SLG (.531). He turned 22 on Sunday.

REY ON THE RUN: Infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC with 13 stolen bases.

POWER BAT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 2nd in the HAC with 9 home runs. He's also tied for 5th in RBIs with 26. Ruiz's .513 SLG ranks 9th.

DOUBLE MACHINE: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas is tied for the HAC lead in doubles with 15. That's also good for 4th most in all of Minor League Baseball.

WOAH, WALDRON: Matt Waldron has the 7th lowest ERA in the HAC at 2.95. His 0.95 WHIP ranks 5th. Waldron has walked only 4 batters through 36.2 innings. His 0.98 BB/9 and 2% BB% are 4th lowest in the league. Coupled with 39 strikeouts, his 9.75 K/BB is also 4th best. 67% of the pitches he's thrown this year have been for strikes. When batters have put the ball in play against him, the contact hasn't been that hard, with a league-low rate of just 7% line drives allowed.

CLOSER: Righty reliever Carter Loewen leads the HAC with 6 saves, with his latest coming Sunday. Loewen is 6-for-7 in save opportunities, with the only blown save occurring when a 2-out fly ball was dropped, leading to an unearned game-tying run. If not for allowing 5 earned runs in 0.1 innings at South Bend on May 25 (in the rain, following a brawl), he'd have a 2.07 ERA for the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday's probable starter, Moises Lugo has the 2nd lowest AVG against (.178) and 9th lowest WHIP (1.08) in the HAC.

ELITE ELLIOTT: High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month in May, Ethan Elliott, has been the best pitcher in the league this season, continuing into June. His 1.94 ERA and 0.84 WHIP are the lowest in the circuit, while he also leads the way in strikeouts with 57. The lefty has a .182 average against, third lowest in the HAC.

