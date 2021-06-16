Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 l Game # 38

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-20) at Dayton Dragons (21-16)

RH Matt Waldron (2-1, 2.95) vs. RH Noah Davis (0-4, 3.93)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 5-2 on the current 12-game homestand.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4. The Dragons scored four runs with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit to win. Reniel Ozuna's double over the head of the right fielder drove in the tying and winning runs. Juan Martinez had two hits in the game including a solo home run to lead a 10-hit attack (five of the hits came in the ninth inning). Francisco Urbaez, Michael Siani, and Miguel Hernandez each had two hits.

Comeback Kids: The Dragons have won eight games in 2021 (37 games played to date) after trailing by at least three runs, compared to the five-year average of 5.6 per season (140-game schedule from 2015-2019).

Spiers Earns League Honor: Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 7-June 13. He made two relief appearances during the week, tossing seven and one-third shutout innings while allowing just one hit and while walk. He struck out 10 of the 24 batters he faced as hitters went 1 for 22 against him. Five of the 12 players in the league who have earned a weekly honor this season have been Dayton players.

Starting Rotation Change: Carson Spiers has been added to the Dragons five-man starting rotation while Spencer Stockton will move from the rotation to the bullpen. Spiers will start the game on Friday night. Spiers was a starter with Daytona before joining the Dragons in late May.

Jacob Hurtubise in the High-A Central League Rankings:

Second in On-Base Percentage at .438; Tied for Third in Stolen Bases with 22 (tied for fifth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), five behind the national leader); Tied for Fourth in Runs Scored with 31; Tied for Fourth in Walks with 24; 13th in batting average at .283.

Other Player Notes

Quincy McAfee is fifth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in RBI in the month of June with 18 in 13 games. He is tied for second in MiLB in doubles since May 29 with eight in 15 games.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 19 games is 22 for 67 (.328) with two home runs, raising his average from .200 to .305.

Miguel Hernandez has a nine-game hitting streak, batting .361 during the streak, raising his average from .232 to .271.

James Free is batting .304 over his last seven games.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 14.2 innings, surrendering just four hits and eight walks. He has struck out 25. Opponents have combined to hit just .083 (4 for 48) against Roxby on the year.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 11 innings (0.82 ERA), allowing just seven hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last three starts has allowed just one unearned run in 18 innings, lowering his ERA from 5.74 to 2.67.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

The Dragons have won nine of their last 13 home games. Their home record is 12-7. They have come from behind in eight of the 12 wins.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 27 of the 37 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 110 runs in their last 19 games, averaging 5.8 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games.

The Dragons are second in the league and tied for ninth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in stolen bases with 63.

PITCHING: Dragons relievers have posted an ERA of 2.67 on the current homestand (7 games, 33.2 IP, 10 ER)...Dragons pitchers have reduced their walks over the last week, allowing 18 over six games, just one more than the league leader in fewest walks during the week.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 30 errors in 37 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., June 17 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Gabe Mosser (1-3, 5.81) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 2.67)

Fri., June 18 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Moises Lugo (0-1, 3.23) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-0, 5.11)

Sat., June 19 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 7.62) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-2, 5.13)

Sun., June 20 (2:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Ethan Elliott (2-1, 1.94) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.24)

