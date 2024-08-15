Cavalry FC U SPORTS Update

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it will retain forward Niko Myroniuk on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 CPL season.

In doing so, Cavalry will retain Myroniuk's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Cavalry will be able to sign Myroniuk to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

"Niko has shown well and is starting to acclimatize nicely to our training and tactical demands," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He has shown some nice moments within the CPL and has promising potential to keep improving. We look forward to helping him grow as a player and person."

Cavalry FC defender Caden Rogozinski will return to Mount Royal University, as well as midfielder Max Piepgrass will return to Cape Breton University following the culmination of their 2024 CPL-U SPORTS contracts.

"Caden and Max provided us great depth in our squad this year and in return had the experience of training full-time within a professional environment. Both adapted very well to the professional standard and showed great ability and attitude during their time here. We will continue to monitor them within the U SPORTS environment this season."

The club will retain Piepgrass' U SPORTS rights for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. Cavalry will be able to sign him to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

Cavalry FC will next travel to Ontario as they face York United FC on Friday, August 16 at 6pm MT. The club will return to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Saturday, August 24 as they host Pacific FC at 3pm MT.

