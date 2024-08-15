Daniel Clarke Returns to CBU, Wanderers Retain U SPORTS Rights

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Clarke

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers announced today that goalkeeper Daniel Clarke is returning to Cape Breton University following the culmination of his 2024 CPL - U SPORTS contract.

The Wanderers are retaining Clarke's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. Halifax will welcome Clarke back into the 2025 preseason for a trial period and be able to sign Clarke to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

"We'd like to thank Dan for his contribution to the club during his time with us so far as he heads back to an important season with CBU Capers," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has worked diligently and challenged himself every day with Jan-Michael Williams as our goalkeeper coach. He has shown great progress this season to push for future minutes in the first team and has earned valuable competitive minutes in the u21 squad. We wish Dan and CBU Capers all the best this season and will continue to follow him closely."

From Milton Keyes, England, Clarke was the Wanderers' first-round selection in the 2024 CPL - U SPORTS Draft. He later signed to a U SPORTS contract and spent the season training with the Wanderers' first team.

Clarke also made multiple appearances for Wanderers U21, including the International Summer Series. Clarke backstopped Wanderers U21 to a shootout victory over Ipswich Town U21 in a match played at Cape Breton University. He was named the Man of the Match in the Summer Series finale in Charlottetown, PEI against Middlesbrough FC U21.

