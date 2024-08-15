Atlético Ottawa Retains Local Midfielder Luca Piccioli Until End of 2024 Season
August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has announced today that it will retain Luca Piccioli on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.
In doing so, Atlético Ottawa will retain Piccioli's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Atlético Ottawa will be able to sign the Ottawa midfielder to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.
Atlético Ottawa 2024 Roster as of August 15th, 2024
Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Rayane Yesli (CAN)
Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Matteo de Brienne (CAN), Maxim Tissot (CAN), Liberman Torres (ECU), Luke Singh (CAN), Zachary Roy (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Dani Morer (ESP)
Midfielders: Alberto Zapater (ESP), Ollie Bassett (GBR), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Abou Sissoko (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Luca Piccioli (CAN), Ilias Iliadis (CAN)
Forwards: Samuel Salter (CAN), Rubén del Campo (ESP), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin dos Santos (POR)
*Out on-loan: Noah Verhoeven (CAN / Valour FC)
**Inactive roster list: Jonathan Grant (CAN)
