Atlético Ottawa Retains Local Midfielder Luca Piccioli Until End of 2024 Season

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa midfielder Luca Piccioli

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has announced today that it will retain Luca Piccioli on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

In doing so, Atlético Ottawa will retain Piccioli's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Atlético Ottawa will be able to sign the Ottawa midfielder to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

Atlético Ottawa 2024 Roster as of August 15th, 2024

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Rayane Yesli (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Matteo de Brienne (CAN), Maxim Tissot (CAN), Liberman Torres (ECU), Luke Singh (CAN), Zachary Roy (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Dani Morer (ESP)

Midfielders: Alberto Zapater (ESP), Ollie Bassett (GBR), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Abou Sissoko (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Luca Piccioli (CAN), Ilias Iliadis (CAN)

Forwards: Samuel Salter (CAN), Rubén del Campo (ESP), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin dos Santos (POR)

*Out on-loan: Noah Verhoeven (CAN / Valour FC)

**Inactive roster list: Jonathan Grant (CAN)

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, 2024 Season Seat Members can now renew their spot for a thrilling 2025 season of Canadian Premier League action. Fans who commit before August 31, 2024 will enter into a draw to win one of three amazing prizes. Full details on benefits are available at atleticoottawa.club.

