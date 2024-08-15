Valour FC Retain U SPORTS Rights for Facchineri

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - Valour FC today announced it will retain Gianfranco Facchineri on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

In doing so, Valour FC will retain Gianfranco Facchineri U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Valour FC will be able to sign Facchineri to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

