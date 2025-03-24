Valour FC Announce Hiring of Winnipeger Josh Carabatsakis as Director of Football Operations

March 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the hiring of Josh Carabatsakis as the club's new Director of Football Operations.

The native of Winnipeg, 28, is an alumnus of Bonivital Soccer Club who fell in love with the game of soccer at the age of seven after taking part in an academy hosted by a local soccer legend and former Winnipeg Fury Football Club player Victor "Chico" Andrade. Carabatsakis grew up dreaming of a career as a professional player and represented the province of Manitoba at the provincial level at the Under-13 to Under 17 levels but eventually made a name for himself within the Canadian soccer community as a Licensed FIFA agent before joining Valour ahead of the 2025 campaign.

"The opportunity for me to play professional soccer locally wasn't available at the time, so to be part of the organization now is truly a full circle moment for me," said Carabatsakis. "I believe this club has massive potential & I'm excited to play my part in seeing that potential realized. I want to contribute to inspiring the next generation of players in Winnipeg to strive for the highest level they can reach."

Prior to joining Valour, Carabatsakis founded Eikon Sports Group, which represented more Canadian Premier League (CPL) players than any other agency over the past two seasons. During his five years as an agent, Carabatsakis represented such notable CPL players as Valour's all-time leading scorer Moses Dyer; two-time CPL Golden Boot Winners Myer Bevin and Ollie Bassett; 2023 CPL Best Canadian Under-21 Player Matteo de Brienne; and two-time Players' Player of the Year nominees Bassett and Massimo Ferrin. He played a key role in securing William Akio's club-record transfer from Valour to Scottish Premiership side Ross County in 2022, as well as de Brienne's transfer from Atlético Ottawa to Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap (GAIS) this past off-season.

Now a member of Valour FC's technical staff, Carabatsakis will use his experience supporting players and his eye for talent and development as he assists Head Coach and General Manager Philip Dos Santos and the rest of the club's technical staff by managing the club's day-to-day soccer operations. Alongside day-to-day operations, Carabatsakis will look to develop long-term structures & strategies to help see the club continue to grow.

"We are happy to have Josh join our team" said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "He's been around and working with the Club since day 1 of our existence. He's a great asset for us as he understands our Market, he knows the league and he's driven to help our club succeed."

