Valour FC Sign Under-21 Canadian Forward Myles Morgan

March 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Canadian forward Myles Morgan to a contract guaranteed through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Morgan, 19, joins Valour after most recently representing Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2), Vancouver Whitecaps' reserve side, in MLS Next Pro, the third tier of soccer in the United States. The Toronto-born, Pickering, Ont.-raised attacker is a product of the Toronto FC academy system and has also represented his hometown Major League Soccer (MLS) side in MLS Next Pro play.

"Miles is a good young player who will add quality and versatility to our front line." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "He's a youth International who still has a big margin to progress and grow. We are looking forward to see how he can adapt to the pace and physicality of the CPL."

Morgan earned his shot with WFC2 - including his first professional contract, which he signed in May 2024 - after initially joining the club on trial in April of last year. He made six appearances, including two starts, as an amateur player for WFC2 in MLS Next Pro before inking his first pro deal. Morgan went on to represent the squad in 22 games in all competitions in 2024, scoring two goals.

Prior to his time in Vancouver, Morgan earned reps in MLS Next Pro with Toronto FC II, making nine appearances for the side in 2023 and scoring twice. Earning his spot with TFC's reserve side was a natural evolution for Morgan, who played in the club's academy from January 2022. He is also an alum of the DeRo TFC Academy, where he played youth soccer from 2018 to 2022.

Internationally, Morgan earned his first call up to Canada Soccer's U-20 Men's National Team in February 2024 and made an immediate impact for his country. He scored four goals in two matches, including a hattrick in his debut against Dominica, at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship qualifying. Morgan was subsequently called up for the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship last July, where he started three of Canada's four matches, including its quarterfinal loss to Panama, and scored one goal.

Morgan will be available to represent Valour in today's pre-season friendly match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, at UBC Varsity Sports Venue at 7:00pm pst.

Valour now has 20 players signed to its 2025 primary roster, meeting the minimum requirement for players signed to a club's primary roster at any time over a League Season. Each CPL club can sign up to 23 players to its primary roster at any one time during the League Season. Clubs are able to sign an additional nine players to their development rosters, through U SPORTS or Development Contracts or the League's Exceptional Young Talent designation.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of March 5, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Kelsey Egwu, Gianfranco Facchineri, Zachary Fernandez, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Bruno Figueiredo, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Myles Morgan, Erik Pop, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams

Myles Morgan

(MY-ills Morg-an)

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175 pounds

DOB: Jun 20, 2025

Birthplace: Toronto, ON

Hometown: Pickering, ON

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

