Pacific FC Signs Dynamic Mexican Forward Emanuel Montejano

March 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of striker Emanuel Montejano to a guaranteed contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Montejano, 23, brings a wealth of experience from top-tier Mexican football. He developed through the prestigious Pumas UNAM academy before making his professional debut in Liga MX. Now in the CPL with Pacific, Montejano, a dynamic and clinical forward, has the potential to play a significant role in the Tridents attack in 2025 and beyond.

"Emanuel comes from a good background and he's an ambitious, hungry striker wanting to prove himself," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's very dynamic on and off the ball with good power in front of goal. We believe he can be a big piece for our season as a central striker."

Born in Mexico City, Mexico, Montejano honed his skills through Pumas' academy system. He spent several years competing for the club's U-17 and U-20 side before making his first-team debut for Pumas in a Copa MX match in October 2019.

Montejano continued to appear for the club's U-20 and former second division affiliate side, Pumas Tabascos, following his debut for the senior side. He made 72 appearances between those three squads from January 2020 to November 2023, contributing 17 goals in all competitions. Montejano also continued to feature for the first team, collecting 16 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions.

He spent last season in Liga de Expansión MX with Celaya Fútbol Club, where he appeared for the Guanajuato-based club 16 times in 2024.

In addition to his professional play, Montejano represented Mexico at the U-18 level, highlighting his pedigree as a player with international potential.

Montejano joins fellow attackers Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Dario Zanatta and Marco Bustos as part of the Tridents' offence.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of March 5, 2025: Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Georges Mukumbilwa, Eric Lajeunesse, Pedro Machado

Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Matteo Schiavoni

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Emanuel Montejano, Dario Zanatta

