Vancouver FC Goalkeeper and Canadian Premier League Original Niko Giantsopoulos Announces Retirement

March 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC goalkeeper Niko Giantsopoulos, a Canadian Premier League (CPL) original who participated in each of the League's first six seasons, announced his retirement from playing on Wednesday, following a career that spanned continents before finishing on home soil.

"Everyone at Vancouver FC would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Niko on an impressive career," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "Niko's story is one of diligence and determination, and he is an example that hard work can make dreams come true. He has been a mainstay in the Canadian Premier League since our inaugural season, and we're pleased he could spend the last of his playing days with VFC."

Giantsopoulos, 30, became a familiar face to fans across the CPL between stints with Vancouver, Cavalry FC and York United FC from 2019 to 2024. The native of Markham, Ont. amassed 65 appearances in all competitions for CPL Clubs, while also becoming known as an advocate for the growth of the CPL and soccer in Canada through this consistent work in the community and in media, including on his TSN 1050 radio and YouTube show Footy First, as well as VFC's first podcast Live From the Bench.

During his time with the Eagles, where he signed in April 2024, Giantsopoulos provided a steadying veteran presence within the squad and played a key role in ensuring Vancouver was home to one of the strongest goalkeeping duos in Canadian soccer by pushing teammate Callum Irving for the No. 1 spot on a daily basis.

"I've accomplished a lot," said Giantsopoulos. "I have no regrets. I have done it my way and my way only, and I'm very happy with how my playing career panned out.

"It was a privilege to spend a significant portion of my time in the pro game competing in Canada, and particularly in my hometown in York Region, in front of my family and friends. None of my career would have been possible without my mom and dad, who have supported me since day one, and my three sisters, who are pretty awesome too. They were always the most important fans in the stands to me, and playing in front of them at home in Canada were special moments I won't ever forget."

Giantsopoulos spent his youth soccer days learning his craft between Ontario-based clubs Unionville Milliken SC and Pickering SC before his talents took him south of the border to compete at the collegiate level for Adrian College and, later, Calvin College in Michigan. He earned individual accolades at both schools, and guided the Knights to back-to-back Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championships in 2014 and 2015. Giantsopoulos still holds the NCAA men's soccer record for most solo shutouts in a single season, after he posted 19 clean sheets in 26 games for Calvin in 2015.

His professional playing career began with Devonport City in the National Premier Leagues (NPL) Tasmania, part of the second tier of soccer in Australia, in 2016. Giantsopoulos made an immediate impact, helping the club secure a league championship as well as reach the NPL Finals Series and the Finals of the NPL Tasmania Playoff Series that season. His standout performances earned Giantsopoulos a place in the NPL Tasmania Team of the Year in 2018.

Giantsopoulos continued to compete in the second tier of Australian football for two more years following his time with Devonport City, representing Broadmeadow Magic in NPL Northern New South Wales in 2017 and Launceston City in NPL Tasmania in 2018. He was once again named to the NPL Tasmania Team of the Year in 2018.

By 2019, Giantsopoulos was back on home soil ahead of the inaugural CPL season. He spent two seasons with Cavalry in 2019 and 2020, making 10 appearances, before moving to his hometown York United, where he played from 2021 to 2023. Giantsopoulos made 55 total appearances for the Nine Stripes over three seasons, registering 13 clean sheets, twice helping the squad to the CPL Playoffs and wearing the captain's armband on numerous occasions while with the club.

During Giantsopoulos' time with York, he also earned a short-term loan to the Vancouver Whitecaps in May 2022, a first for a CPL goalkeeper.

Over nearly a year with Vancouver FC in the final chapter of his playing career, Giantsopoulos was an experienced voice in the locker room who served as a mentor to other players and played a key role in shaping the culture of the young club.

"I believed in this project and this club when I signed on with VFC and I still do," said Giantsopoulos. "I look forward to continuing to support Vancouver in other ways in the future."

Giantsopoulos was removed from Vancouver's 2025 roster, which currently sits at 15 players.

Vancouver FC Roster as of March 5, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.