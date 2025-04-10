Valour FC Announce Signing of Wesley Wandje to CPL-U Sports Contract

April 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Canadian midfielder Wesley Wandje to a CPL-U SPORTS contract.

Wandje, 23, joins Valour FC after most recently representing the Université de Montréal Carabins in U SPORTS action in 2024 and previously captaining Ligue1 Québéc side CS St. Laurent last year. He led the pro-am team to a 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship win over Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Halifax Wanderers FC in the preliminary round, before facing Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC in quarter-final action, playing 90 minutes in all three matches.

His decorated career in the Québec soccer system includes, but is not limited to, capturing such titles as the Provincial University Championship (2024), Ligue1 Québec Championship (2023), Québec Futsal Cup Winner (2023), Provincial Futsal Championship (2019, 2022, 2023, 2024).

"We had the chance to observe Wesley a lot last season and during preseason this year" said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC "He deserved the opportunity to show how his game can translate in the CPL. Wesley is dynamic and versatile. He can bring energy and options to our left side. "

A CPL-U SPORTS contract allows student athletes the unique opportunity to gain professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to compete at the Canadian university level. Previous CPL-U SPORTS success stories include Gianfranco Facchineri, who started out with Valour on a CPL-U Sports contract in 2024 after he was selected in the 2023 iteration of the draft. Facchineri went on to sign a professional contract with the club in December 2024.

Wandje, who was born in Douala, Cameroon and grew up in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-lac, Qué., became eligible to sign a CPL-U SPORTS contract after he declared for the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft last year. His freshman season with the Carabins saw Wandje score the team's game-winning goal in the 2024 RSEQ final. He earned a U SPORTS second-team all star nod, as well as a spot in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) first-team all star. He joins forward Jevontae Layne as part of Valour's CPL-U SPORTS contingent in 2025.

Valour continues its 2025 CPL campaign on Saturday, April 19 with another trip on the road to visit Forge FC in Hamilton, Ont. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast live on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada.

The squad will return to Winnipeg for its home opener in Matchweek 4 of the CPL season, when it hosts the Halifax Wanderers on Friday, April 25. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available here.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of April 10, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Kelsey Egwu, Gianfranco Facchineri, Zachary Fernandez, Rocco Romeo, Wesley Wandje

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Bruno Figueiredo, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio,

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Jevontae Layne, Myles Morgan, Erik Pop, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams

Wesley Wandje

Pronunciation: (Wes-lee Won-jee)

Height: 5'8

Birthdate: May 7, 2000

Birthplace: Douala, Cameroon

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: CS St. Laurent

