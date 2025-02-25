Valour FC Announce Signing of Canadian Defender Zachary Fernandez

February 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Canadian defender Zachary Fernandez to a contract guaranteed for 2025, with an option for 2026.

Fernandez, 23, arrives at Valour with valuable Canadian Premier League (CPL) experience already to his name, after spending the past three seasons as a mainstay at right back for Halifax Wanderers FC. The native of Blainville, Que. has earned a reputation in the league as one of its best attack-minded fullbacks.

"Zach will elevate the quality of our back line as he's a real competitor." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC "He adds a different dimension to the way we can utilize our fullbacks. He's a true competitor, a player you hate to play against but love having on your side. He fits the mentality and identity we want to bring to our squad. The truth is that today, with Zach, we are a better team."

Fernandez, who signed his first professional contract with Valour's CPL competitor Halifax in 2022, led Halifax in assists during his rookie season. He went on to score his first professional goal for the Wanderers in 2023. All told, Fernandez contributed five goals and seven assists from Halifax's back line over three years.

Fernandez came up through the CF Montréal Academy and later attended training camp with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side in 2020 and 2021. Prior to his stay in Halifax, Fernandez joined then- Premičre ligue de soccer du Québec side AS Blainville and played in their 2021 Canadian Championship match against Halifax..

The defender joins eleven fellow Canadians in Valour's squad as they look to kick off an exciting and competitive 2025 campaign with a pre-season trip to Vancouver for three friendly matches, as announced this past weekend.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Feb. 25, 2025:

Goalkeepers : Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Kelsey Egwu, Gianfranco Facchineri, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Bruno Figueiredo, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Erik Pop, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams

