2025 Preseason Begins

February 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Nazaré, Portugal - The next chapter in York United FC's story began on Tuesday as the squad landed in Nazaré, Portugal for the beginning of its 2025 Training Camp presented by WestJet, where it will participate in high-intensity programming focused on physical conditioning, tactical refinement and squad cohesion in preparation for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

This marks the start of a transformative period under new Head Coach Mauro Eustaquio, as the work put in by the squad over the next two weeks will set the foundation for a season filled with ambition and promise.

"The main objective of this preseason trip is to continue growing mentally, physically, and emotionally," said Mauro Eustaquio, Head Coach, York United FC.

"Bringing a new team together comes with challenges, but with the support of the ownership and the group of players we've assembled, I'm ready to embrace them. The team has been responding well-capturing and executing what's been asked. The mentality has been fantastic, and we must continue building on our chemistry. This Portugal trip will be crucial for that as we work daily to achieve our goals."

Stepping Up to the Challenge

York United's time in Portugal will include one preseason friendly against Portuguese side

Wednesday, March 5 - Sport Clube União Torreense

These fixtures will provide Eustaquio and his staff, including assistant coaches Mateus Lima and José Petinga and goalkeeping coach Camilo Benzi, with an early assessment of the squad's progress, testing both their physical condition and tactical cohesion against strong opposition.

"The team is putting in the work, and we're seeing a strong level of adaptation from the new players," said Jorge Villalpando, Sporting Director, York United FC. "We're extremely pleased with the squad we've assembled, and this preseason is a key moment for us to solidify our identity and get fully prepared for the battles ahead."

Returning to Toronto for the Final Phase

After wrapping up the first phase of Training Camp presented by WestJet in Portugal, York United will return to Toronto on Friday, March 7 to continue the final phase of preseason preparations, featuring key friendly behind closed doors against domestic opposition:

Friday, March 14 vs. AS Laval of Ligue1 Québec

Friday, March 21 vs. Valour FC of CPL

Friday, March 28 vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC of League1 Ontario

Eyes on the 2025 CPL Season

York United FC officially kicks off the 2025 CPL season on Sunday, April 6 against Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

A week later, the club returns home to York Lions Stadium, where the Nine Stripes will host their highly-anticipated home opener against Halifax Wanderers FC on Sunday, April 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A new squad, a fresh vision, and an ambitious preseason plan - York United is ready for the road ahead.

