Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC (April 13)

April 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa kicked off the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with an inspiring two-goal comeback at TD Place last weekend, with over 5,000 fans braving the freezing rain conditions in the capital.

This Sunday, Atlético heads to British Columbia and clashes with Vancouver FC (KO 6pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Local supporters are encouraged to head to proud Atlético Ottawa partner, Glebe Central Pub (779 Bank St.), to watch the first away match of the campaign.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 5th in the Canadian Premier League table (0-1-0) with 1 point.

Vancouver FC are 7th after losing their season opener at home to York United, 2-0.

Ottawa's first goal of the season was scored by Atlético San Luis loanee, David Rodríguez, in the 2-2 draw last weekend at TD Place.

Rodríguez was named as the 'Performance of the Match' and was the only Atlético player named in the first 'CPL Team of the Week' of the season.

Six players made their Atlético Ottawa debuts, with four starting the match and two more coming off the bench.

Debuts: Brett Levis, Loïc Cloutier, Noah Abatneh, David Rodríguez, Monty Patterson, Joaquim Coulanges.

Professional debuts: Loïc Cloutier, Joaquim Coulanges.

Saturday's Home Opener was the fifth time Atlético has hosted a 'Pay What You Can' match, breaking down barriers to access the beautiful game.

This was the third consecutive year Atlético has supported the CHEO Foundation.

Attendance: 5,286

This weekend, Atlético Ottawa travels to Vancouver FC for the first away match of the season.

Local fans are encouraged to join the Capital City Supporters Group (CCSG) at Glebe Central Pub for watch parties, all season long.

RSVP's are recommended, prizes are on offer and player appearances are scheduled. Click here for more information.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-2D-1L; 15 goals scored, 4 goals conceded.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.