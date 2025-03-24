Theme Matches Are Back for 2025

March 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Another campaign is kicking off soon enough, and we've just added a theme to each game. We are every proud to bring you the following line-up of theme matches for 2025...

Pay What You Can Home Opener - April 5 - 2pm vs HFC Wanderers FC - Presenting Partner: Sean Frost Real Estate Team Supporting: CHEO Foundation

Our home opener will be an afternoon you will not forget. Back at it for the 2025 season and we are so ready. Tickest come in all price points, but hurry as the lowest price points sell out first. Also, there are many ways to support CHEO Foundation via this match. We look forward to hosting you on April 5.

Telus Canadian Championship Preliminary Match - April 29 - 7pm vs Scrossoppi FC

Our first match of the annual competition to find Canada's best! We won't stop 'til we hoist The Voyageurs Cup!

Toonie Hot Dog Match - May 3 - 1pm vs Pacific FC

Hot dog we have a weiner! This epic match returns for a 4th year. Always a crowd pleaser with the hot dogs, but also the halftime weiner dog race. Pure madness!

Generation Next Match - May 10 - 2pm vs Valour FC - Presenting Partner: Dymon Storage | Supporting: BGC Ottawa

Growing the game is a pillar of what we are all about. Creating pathways for players, front office, fans, and beyond. The match will focus on the next generation of soccer talent in our region, along with shining the spotlight on youth from BGC Ottawa.

Superman Night - July 12 - 3pm vs Forge FC - Presenting Partner: Luthorcorp - Media Partner: Daily Planet

New for 2025! It's a bird. It's a plane. It's our very first Superman theme night. Celebrating the biggest movie of the summer and the legendary man of steel.

Military Appreciation Night - July 18 - 7pm vs HFX Wanderers FC - Presenting Partner: Coding For Veterans

Our lone Friday night game sees us honour and support the troops. Expect concourse activations and an opportinity to say 'thank you for your service' to the military community.

Soccer For Everyone - Aug 3 - 4pm vs York United FC - Presenting Partner: Volkswagen

Soccer really is for everyone. All our welcome at every match we have, but we take this match to celebrate inclusivity and diversity with a focus on Pride month in Ottawa all leading the Capital Pride Parade at the end of August.

Beach Party - Aug 23 - 7pm vs Cavalry FC - Presenting Partner: Marsquest

Tropical vibes await you and your crew at our famous Beach Party. Dress in your best beach gear as we'll have a contest at halftime for best dressed. Surfs up, dudes.

La Fiesta - Aug 30 - 7pm vs Vancouver FC

Our popular La Feista night returns for a third season. Blending all things footy with latino vibes, this is a night not to be missed. Expect dancing on the concourse and vibrant colours everywhere.

Newcomer Night - Sept 6 - 7pm vs Pacific FC - Supporting: Active Newcomer Youth Ottawa

Soccer is a universal language. No matter where you are from or what langauge you speak, we all love and support the beautiful game. Let's celebrate the important work that ANYO does in our community at this match.

Célébration Franco-Ontarien - Sept 21 - 3pm vs Forge FC

Atlético Ottawa is set to bring a special blend of soccer, culture, and community outreach to this match on September 21st, with a day dedicated to celebrating Franco-Ontarian heritage.

50 Years of Odawa - Sept 27 - 1pm vs Cavalry FC - Supporting: Odawa Native Friendship Centre | Presenting Partner: CAA

If you've never heard of the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, allow us to introduce them to you... For the past 50 years, the ONFC has been providing services and programs that enhance the quality of life for those that need it. Soccer fans may have heard their name before as part of our Indigenous Soccer Program we hosted this past summer, providing a barrier-free soccer experience.

Suds n Duds - Oct 12 - 3pm vs Vancouver FC

This is our final home match of the season and in keeping with tradition, let's celebrate with $5 beer and deep discounts on merch.

