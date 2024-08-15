Dalhousie and STFX Set to Square off at Wanderers Grounds on September 21

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - An exciting all-Nova Scotia soccer showdown is coming to the Wanderers Grounds on September 21. Dalhousie University's men's and women's soccer teams will host St. Francis Xavier University in a regular season double-header at the historic stadium in downtown Halifax.

"University sport has played a critical role in my life and plays such an important role in giving Halifax its energy every September," Wanderers president and founder Derek Martin said. "I look forward to seeing the students and alumni from both Dalhousie and STFX fill the Wanderers Grounds to cheer on their teams and give these talented and dedicated student-athletes an experience they will cherish for the rest of their lives."

The day will begin with Dalhousie Tigers Women's vs. STFX X-Women at 1 p.m. Dalhousie Tigers Men's will then host STFX X-Men at 3:15 p.m.

Dalhousie's women's program is three-time U SPORTS National Champions, the most by any team in Tigers history. They have also been crowned AUS Champions a record 12 times.

The Tigers men's team are 13-time winners of the AUS Championship and were the 1995 national champions. Alumni from their program include current Halifax Wanderers goalkeeper Aiden Rushenas, who was a 2023 draft pick after two incredible seasons for Dalhousie.

"We are excited to profile the great product of AUS soccer at the Wanderer's Grounds for students, faculty, staff and our community to enjoy," Dalhousie University Assistant Vice-President, Athletics and Ancillary Services Tim Maloney said. "It's a great lead into an exciting year for Dalhousie soccer as our women's team will play host to the U SPORTS Women's Soccer National Championships in November."

STFX comes into the 2024 season after sweeping the AUS Championships, with their men's and women's teams both capturing the title. Both teams are coached by Graham Kennedy, who was named the U SPORTS Women's Soccer Coach of the Year as the team went 12-0-0 in the regular season with a defence that only gave up three goals across those 12 matches.

The AUS champion X-Men have represented the AUS at the U SPORTS national championships in 2018, 2022, and 2023. The AUS champion X-Women represented the AUS in 2009, 2016, and 2023.

"Games like these are exciting opportunities that student-athletes cherish. STFX has a large alumni base in Halifax, and we look forward to playing a great rival in front of them at historic Wanderer's grounds in downtown Halifax," STFX men's and women's soccer head coach Graham Kennedy said.

This is the third AUS regular season matchup at the Wanderers Grounds following the HFX Derby played between Dalhousie and Saint Mary's in a pair of doubleheaders played during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2022, Cape Breton University hosted the University of Guelph in a pre-season matchup at the Wanderers Grounds.

Tickets for the double-header can be purchased. One ticket gets you into both matches.

