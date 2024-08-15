Forge FC Retain U Sports Rights for Kone and Bontis
August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Forge FC announced Thursday the club will retain Amadou Kone on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. In doing so, Forge FC will retain Amadou Kone's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Forge FC will be able to sign Amadou Kone to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.
Forge FC will also retain Dino Bontis' U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Bontis will return to Western University following the culmination of his 2024 CPL-U SPORTS contract. Forge FC will be able to sign Dino Bontis to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 15, 2024
- Valour FC Retain U SPORTS Rights for Facchineri - Valour FC
- Vancouver FC Retain U Sports Rights of Sebastian Dzikowski and Thomas Powell for 2025 Season - Vancouver FC
- Forge FC Retain U Sports Rights for Kone and Bontis - Forge FC
- Pacific FC Defender Eric Lajeunesse Returns to UBC - Tridents Retain Rights for 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Contract - Pacific FC
- Daniel Clarke Returns to CBU, Wanderers Retain U SPORTS Rights - HFX Wanderers FC
- Dalhousie and STFX Set to Square off at Wanderers Grounds on September 21 - HFX Wanderers FC
- Atlético Ottawa Retains Local Midfielder Luca Piccioli Until End of 2024 Season - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.