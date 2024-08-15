Forge FC Retain U Sports Rights for Kone and Bontis

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Thursday the club will retain Amadou Kone on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. In doing so, Forge FC will retain Amadou Kone's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Forge FC will be able to sign Amadou Kone to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

Forge FC will also retain Dino Bontis' U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Bontis will return to Western University following the culmination of his 2024 CPL-U SPORTS contract. Forge FC will be able to sign Dino Bontis to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

