Vancouver FC Retain U Sports Rights of Sebastian Dzikowski and Thomas Powell for 2025 Season

August 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the club will retain forward Sebastian Dzikowski on his Canadian Premier League (CPL)-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 CPL season. Vancouver also announced today midfielder Thomas Powell is returning to the U SPORTS program with Trinity Western University (TWU) following the culmination of his 2024 CPL-U SPORTS contract while retaining his U SPORTS rights for 2025 CPL season.

"We have been very pleased with the performances of both of our U SPORTS players this year," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC.

Dzikowski, 22, joined Vancouver's development roster on a CPL-U SPORTS contract in April ahead of the club's second campaign in the CPL and made his professional debut on May 12 as an added-time substitute. The native of Calgary, Alta., has made a total of six appearances in his inaugural CPL season, accumulating 109 minutes played.

"Sebastian continues to show promise and will remain as a U SPORTS player in our selection," said Ghotbi. "We hope he will break through while with us and reach his true potential as a natural goal scorer in the CPL and beyond."

Dzikowski came to VFC after a record-setting season with the University of British Columbia (UBC) where he scored 15 goals in Canada West (CW) regular season play, breaking the program's previous single-season record set by Craig Chiasson in 1994. The striker earned Men's Soccer Player of the Year in 2023 at both the conference level and U SPORTS level, winning the Joe Johnson Memorial Trophy.

Dzikowski enlisted in the 2024 CPL-U SPORTS draft making him eligible to be signed by VFC on a CPL-U SPORTS contract without being initially drafted. In retaining Dzikowski on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2024 season, Vancouver also retain the forward's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Vancouver will be able to sign Dzikowski to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next year without him needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

"Thomas will return to school to finish his studies," said Ghotbi. "He is a fantastic character who has greatly improved in his short time with VFC and we are hoping to bring him back into our selection as soon as possible."

Powell, 23, was selected by Vancouver out of TWU with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 CPL-U SPORTS draft in December 2023. The native of Coquitlam, B.C., joined Vancouver for pre-season and eventually signed a CPL-U SPORTS contract in April, making his professional debut on May 3, 2024 against Cavalry FC as a second-half substitute. Since then, Powell has made three starts in five appearances, registering 186 minutes played.

Prior to joining VFC, Powell completed his third year with TWU where he started in all 16 games for the Spartans, scoring four goals and registering four assists. He also competed in League1 BC with Unity FC in 2023, making 11 appearances and scoring two goals.

Powell will be returning to the U SPORTS program effective today but Vancouver will retain the midfielder's U SPORTS rights for the 2025 CPL season. Vancouver will be able to sign Powell to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next year without him needing to enter the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

Vancouver has four home games remaining in the 2024 campaign starting with the club's Women & Girls in Sport match on Sunday, Aug. 18 against Forge FC. Gates open at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Willoughby Park for a meet and greet with empowered women in the sports industry including Olympians Shallon Olsen and Drew Mechielsen, sports reporter Emmy Curtis, and local athletes. Kick off is set for 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and tickets can be purchased online here.

Vancouver FC current roster as of August 15, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Callum Irving, Niko Giantsopoulos

Defenders : Kadin Chung, Rocco Romeo, Tyler Crawford, Anthony White, James Cameron, Paris Gee, David Norman, Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Allan Enyou

Midfielders : Ben Fisk, Vasco Fry, Renan Garcia, Grady McDonnell, Kembo Kibato, Zach Verhoven, Joey Buchanan**, Olivier Rommens

Forwards : Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz, Gabriel Bitar, Taryck 'TJ' Tahid, Mikaël Cantave, José Navarro, Moses Dyer, Sebastian Dzikowski*

*U SPORTS Contract

**Development Contract

