Cavalry FC Midfielder Charlie Trafford Announces Retirement

March 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC midfielder Charlie Trafford today announced his retirement from professional football ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Trafford, 32, calls time on his playing days after an 11-year professional soccer career that saw him ply his trade in Finland, Poland, Scotland, and Wales, before returning to his hometown of Calgary to join Cavalry FC in 2022. Trafford also earned three caps with Canada Soccer's Men's National Team over the course of his career.

He developed a reputation as a ball playing midfielder with a competitive bite that became invaluable to Cavalry's midfield with over 84 appearances across all competitions with the Cavs, and helped the team claim the Canadian Premier League Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2023, as well as the North Star Cup as league Champions in 2024.

One of the most memorable moments of Trafford's career came in his final appearance for Cavalry last month, when he scored the opening goal, his second for the club all-time, in a historic 2-1 win over Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Cavalry's victory over Pumas was one of the most notable wins in the history of Canadian professional soccer and put Trafford and his teammates in the competition's history books as they became the first CPL squad to beat a Mexican side and win a match in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

" It has been an honour being part of Charlie's playing journey," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "I got to work with him as a young player at Calgary Foothills, then watch him embark on his professional journey overseas with admiration, until I was finally able to convince him to return home and help us continue to grow the game here and win some trophies together. He has made a huge impact on my life as a coach and a human being. As a truly exceptional character with an incredible competitive edge, he passes on the number six jersey to the next generation with a huge sense of pride."

Trafford, an alum of Calgary Foothills SC, made his debut as a pro in August 2013 for Finnish club IFK Mariehamn. He spent the first few years of his career playing in Finland and Poland, representing such Finnish sides as Mariehamn, Turun Palloseura (TPS), Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS) and Rovaniemen Palloseura (RoPS) as well as Polish clubs Korona Kielce and Sandecja Nowy Sącz.

Trafford joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle F.C. of the Scottish Championship in August 2017 and went on to make 70 appearances in all competitions for the club. There, he won the Scottish Challenger Cup in 2018.

Trafford also represented Scotland's Hamilton Academical and spent time with Wales' Wrexham A.F.C., later featuring in the first season of the acclaimed documentary Welcome to Wrexham, before returning to Calgary and joining Cavalry alongside his cousin, former club captain and current Commercial and Marketing Director Mason Trafford, in February 2022.

"It's hard to put this emotion into words," said Trafford. "I'm sad, scared, proud, and excited all at once. Soccer has been one of the greatest gifts in my life. It gave me unforgettable joy and equally tough pain. It taught me everything that I know and helped me grow through setbacks and celebrate triumphs. It's made me who I am and given me the tools and community to step into my next chapter. I'd like to thank my parents, the entire Spruce Meadows organization, Tommy, every teammate, and brother I've shared the locker room with, my family; wife; friends; coaches; and mentors, and Cavalry's incredible fans. I'm stepping away from playing, but the game will always be a part of me."

Trafford has spent the past two seasons balancing his professional playing career with the launch of an urban farming business alongside his sister Sya. Trafford Farms first opened in Calgary in 2023, and recently debuted a second location in Didsbury, Alberta, north of Calgary. The business specializes in herbs and mushrooms that are grown locally in Alberta and are supplied to several restaurants and stores within the province. Trafford and his sister aim to provide produce grown by Canadians, for Canadians with a focus on sustainability, and he will now focus on farming full-time as he steps away from the soccer pitch.

Cavalry FC thanks Charlie for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best for the future.

