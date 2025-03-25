Atlético Ottawa Reveals 2025 Alternate Jersey, the 'Black and Gold' Kit

March 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa has today released its alternate jersey for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, The 'Black and Gold' Kit.

Atlético Ottawa's 'Black and Gold' Kit is defined by the following pillars:

Community: Our alternative logo powers this kit and represents two cities, Gatineau and Ottawa, always connected.

Commitment: Our dedication to growing the beautiful game in both cities with our Powered By Club program and beyond.

Ambition: The black and gold colourway is a symbol of our ambition and confidence in ourselves. To win championships. To be successful, on and off the pitch.

The Design:

Atlético Ottawa's 'Black and Gold' Kit features a clean, bold design that is highlighted by a series of gold accents. The Atletico Ottawa and Macron logos in gold alongside the 'front of kit' partner Maple Lodge Farms who have again shown their commitment to the growth of soccer in the region by aligning their logo in the gold colour scheme. The jersey pattern is a repeated Atletico Ottawa secondary logo.

The Secondary Mark:

This secondary mark is representative of the cities: Ottawa and Gatineau. Each city is an arrow pointing up, showing the growth of soccer and our club in both regions. The arrows intersect as we aim to bring the communities together. The paddle is the river that geographically divides us while at the same time connecting us.

This kit is made by Macron For the Planet which sees the use of recycled materials and the highest quality standards for clothing production and worker protection.

Atlético is providing exclusive access to the 2025 Alternate Jersey for Season Seat Members first. They will have the opportunity to secure their sizing before the general public. Members will also have the option to skip the delivery and pick up their new kits at our Season Seat Member Season launch party on April 1, for orders before April 1 at Noon. The event will also feature a full team meet and greet, snacks and more. Also, as part of the 2025 Season Seat Membership package, members receive a one-time 40% off a jersey promo that can be used on this new kit. Learn more about memberships HERE.

Maple Lodge Farms has been the Official Food Protein Partner of the Canadian Premier League since November 2022, and had its logo proudly displayed on the front of Atleti kits for the first time during the 2023 CPL season. A family-owned company and Canada's largest independently-owned poultry processor, Maple Lodge Farms is proud to help fuel Canada's elite soccer players and their fans, just as the company has fueled Canadian families with high-quality chicken products for more than six decades.

