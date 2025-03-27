Cavalry FC Launches 2025 Spruce Meadows 50th Anniversary Secondary Kit

March 27, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - - Cavalry FC today unveiled its 2025 secondary kit, the Spruce Meadows 50th Anniversary Kit, produced by Macron. The kit celebrates the 50th anniversary of Spruce Meadows, the home and heritage of Cavalry FC.

The design features Cavalry's alternate green colour with seven gold pinstripes, commemorating fifty years of history at Spruce Meadows and the success achieved by the Cavs over the past seven years, including the 2024 CPL North Star Cup. The backside of the kit features the Spruce Meadows 50th Anniversary crest, saluting both the history of and connection with the world-famous venue.

The kit will be available for purchase online via the Cavalry FC shop website on Friday, March 28 at 11 a.m. MT.

Cavalry will feature in three kits this season, the 2025 Wild Rose Kit, the 2025 Spruce Meadows 50th Anniversary Kit, and the 2024 Blizzard Camo will be used as an alternate.

Cavalry will kick off its 2025 CPL regular season campaign on Saturday, April 5 against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium. The squad will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

