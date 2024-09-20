Cavalry FC to Visit Valour FC in Canadian Premier League Regular Season Finale

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC will kick off its final match of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season against Valour FC at Princess Auto Stadium at 2pm MT/4pm EST on Oct. 19.

Cavalry, along with all seven other clubs in the CPL, will participate in the League's "The Outcome! Presented by TonyBet" which will feature all four matches being contested concurrently for the first time in CPL history.

All games will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel with the TonyBet Match of the Week being featured on OneSoccer's main channel. The League will announce which of the four matches will be featured as the TonyBet Match of the Week following the penultimate weekend of regular season play.

Cavalry FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if: Cavalry beat York United on Friday, Sept. 20 AND Halifax Wanderers draw against Valour on Saturday, Sept. 21 AND Vancouver lose to Forge on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 9 or Sunday, Nov. 10, depending on which club earns the right to host the 2024 CPL Final. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as what was introduced by the League in 2023 with the top five teams in CPL standings at the end of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Cavalry FC next face York United FC on Sept. 20 at 6pm MT at York Lions Stadium before returning to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sept. 28 as the club hosts Vancouver FC.

