Vancouver FC to Visit Atlético Ottawa in Canadian Premier League Regular Season Finale on October 19
September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC will kick off its final match of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, against Atlético Ottawa at TD Place Stadium in the nation's capital, at 1 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, the League confirmed today.
Vancouver, along with all seven other clubs in the CPL, will participate in the League's "The Outcome! Presented by TonyBet" which will feature all four matches being contested concurrently for the first time in CPL history.
All games will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel with the TonyBet Match of the Week being featured on OneSoccer's main channel. The League will announce which of the four matches will be featured as the TonyBet Match of the Week following the penultimate weekend of regular season play.
Vancouver is currently ranked sixth in the CPL standings, and for the first time in the 2024 season, is sitting outside of a playoff spot. The team is only one point behind Pacific FC, who currently occupy the fifth and final playoff spot, with a possible 15 points up for grabs in the final five games of the season.
The 2024 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 9 or Sunday, Nov. 10, depending on which club earns the right to host the 2024 CPL Final. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as what was introduced by the League in 2023 with the top five teams in CPL standings at the end of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Vancouver has two more CPL regular season home matches left as they continue to push their way into the postseason action. Fans can catch the action at Willoughby Park at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the Back to School match and at 2 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 13 for the club's Fan Appreciation match. Tickets to both games can be purchased online here or at the gates on game day.
