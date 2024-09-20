York United FC Partners with Canadian Global Health Organization Effect Hope

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







York United FC is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Canadian global health organization, Effect Hope.

For over 130 years, Effect Hope has worked with partners to improve access to health services and help people overcome disease, disability and discrimination in Asia and Africa.

Now, a group of York United players have lent their support to Effect Hope's new Athletes For Access campaign, which is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to improve access to healthcare in Liberia.

The campaign video features the likes of Elijah Adekugbe, Max Ferrari and Noah Abatneh, while the initiative also boasts some compelling imagery - captured by photographer Tom Bradley - of Effect Hope's recent outreach trip to remote communities in Liberia.

As part of York United's commitment, some official club jerseys were presented to local families during the visit. At the upcoming Canadian Premier League game on Friday, September 20th between York United FC and Cavalry FC, Effect Hope will be on-site at York Lions Stadium to connect with supporters, offer more information on Athletes For Access and host a draw with an exclusive, team-signed shirt up for grabs.

"As a professional sports organization, we are in a privileged position and have a duty to carry that responsibility in the correct way," says Eoin O'Callaghan, Vice President of York United FC.

"That means using our platform to amplify important messages relating to our community. We are proud to partner with Effect Hope and help build awareness of the Athletes For Access campaign. Our commitment as a club is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, where everyone is treated the same. Effect Hope shares that philosophy and has crafted an impactful campaign to ensure every person in Liberia has equitable access to healthcare.We're excited to help as much as we can."

Last year, Effect Hope assisted millions of people through 20 strategic programs in 8 countries. They continue to deliver sustainable, culturally-relevant programs to find and treat diseases, improve access to care, and empower people to become independent.

Their work is made possible through collaboration with the Canadian government, foundations, institutions, and donations from thousands of generous Canadians.

