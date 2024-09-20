Valour FC Confirms Kickoff Time for 2024 Regular Season Finale against Cavarly FC

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







Winnipeg, MB. - Valour FC's final match of 2024 Canadian Premier League regular season will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Princess Auto Stadium, the League announced on Friday.

Valour will host Cavalry FC in the regular season finale.

The last five matchweeks of the CPL regular season will unfold in dramatic fashion on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, as all eight clubs jockey for playoff berths and positioning. The action will culminate in The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet on Saturday, Oct. 19, when all eight CPL clubs will compete concurrently for the first time in league history, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET.

All four games will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel with the TonyBet Match of the Week featured on OneSoccer's main channel. The League will announce which of the four matches will be featured as the TonyBet Match of the Week following the penultimate weekend of regular season play.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 9 or Sunday, Nov. 10, depending on which club earns the right to host the 2024 CPL Final. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as what was introduced by the League in 2023 with the top five teams in CPL standings at the end of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Valour FC have three consecutive CPL regular season home matches with the fourth and final home match occurring on October 19th. Valour FC will host HFX Wanderers FC tomorrow, Sept 21st, 2pm at Princess Auto Stadium for Punjabi Night.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.