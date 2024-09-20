Final Home Match Kickoff Time Announced: 4pm EST on Oct 19

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







That is the prevailing question on the minds of Canadian soccer fans as the thrilling 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season approaches a nail-biting conclusion. The last five matchweeks of the CPL regular season will unfold in dramatic fashion on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, as all eight clubs jockey for playoff berths and positioning. The action will culminate in The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet on Saturday, Oct. 19, when all eight CPL clubs will compete concurrently for the first time in league history, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

All four matches will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel, accessible by soccer fans across the country and around the world. "With our sixth Canadian Premier League season going down to the wire, we created The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet to ensure competitive equity on the field of play," said Mark Noonan, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League and CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "It is also a celebration of the incredible parity we have in our league, where we organize our schedule and playoff format so that every match matters. This is going to be a fun and nerve-racking day for our players, coaches and supporters."

Six points separate the top four sides in the current CPL standings, as Forge FC, Atlético Ottawa, York United FC and Cavalry FC battle to be crowned regular season winners, lift the CPL Shield and earn a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The fight to advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs is equally as fascinating, as Pacific FC, Vancouver FC, Halifax Wanderers FC and Valour FC, who currently sit between fifth and eighth place in the table, are separated by just four points.

The regular season finale will see Pacific get a visit from reigning CPL Champions Forge in Langford, B.C. (1p.m. PT), Valour take on reigning CPL Shield winners Cavalry in Winnipeg, Man. (3 p.m. CT), Atlético Ottawa welcome Vancouver in the nation's capital (4 p.m. ET) and Halifax Wanderers host York United in Halifax, N.S. (5 p.m. AT) on a day when all could still be to play for. Find a full list of all the remaining CPL regular season matches here.

OneSoccer's main channel will feature the TonyBet Match of the Week as well as all the can't-miss moments playing out around the league concurrently. Subscribers of OneSoccer will be treated to an hour-long pre-game and post-game show hosted by award-winning broadcaster Andi Petrillo, alongside analysts Gareth Wheeler and Jordan Wilson, with Kristian Jack reporting live from the sidelines of the weekend's marquee match. The league will announce which of the four matches will be featured as the TonyBet Match of the Week following the penultimate weekend of regular season play.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will subsequently kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 9 or Sunday, Nov. 10, depending on which club earns the right to host the 2024 CPL Final. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. Teams will battle not only to be crowned CPL regular season winners but for seeding in the regular seasonstandings that may be critical to the length and difficulty of their playoff pathway, as well as their ability to host games at home in front of electric supportive crowds. Find more details on the CPL's playoff format here; more information on the playoff schedule will be announced once matchups are confirmed at the end of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.