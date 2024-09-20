Match Notes: VFC vs FOR - September 21
Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts Forge FC for the final time this season on Saturday, September 21 at 3 p.m. PT.
MATCH STORYLINES:
Feeling Ricci Rich: VFC acquired forward Austin Ricci from YOR for the remainder of the 2024 CPL season. Ricci has played in all six CPL seasons with either YOR or VAL, for a total of 84 appearances and 16 goals across all competitions. So far in 2024, Ricci has made 16 CPL regular season appearances, registered one assist, and scored four goals - which is only away from tying his CPL career high that was set in 2021 with VAL.
"Look at all those...saves!": Goalkeeper Callum Irving set a new season high with seven saves in the club's most recent match played, which also set a new VFC franchise record for most saves in a single game. The Vancouver native has now registered a total of 72 saves in 2024 to lead the League in that category and is only 17 stops away from setting a new career CPL record for the most saves in a single season which he set in 2023 with 88.
It's go time: For the first time in 2024, VFC is sitting just one point outside of postseason contention. The Eagles can reclaim the final playoff spot with at least a draw against FOR on Saturday, which would also set a franchise record for the most points earned against FOR in a single season.
