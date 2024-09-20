2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 24

Toronto, ON - - The following are playoff clinch scenarios for Matchweek 24 in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), to be played from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22:

- Forge FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o Forge beat or draw Vancouver FC on Saturday, Sept. 21. In this scenario, Forge would clinch a top-four finish and a home playoff match.

o Pacific FC draw or lose to Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 22.

- Atlético Ottawa will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o Atlético beat Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 22. In this scenario, Atlético would clinch a top-four finish and a home playoff match.

o Atlético Ottawa draw Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 22 AND Halifax Wanderers FC draw or lose against Valour FC on Saturday, Sept. 21 AND Vancouver draw or lose against Forge on Saturday, Sept. 21.

o Atlético Ottawa lose to Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 22 AND Halifax Wanderers draw or lose against Valour on Saturday, Sept. 21 AND Vancouver lose to Forge on Saturday, Sept. 21

- York United FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o York United beat Cavalry FC on Friday, Sept. 20 AND Halifax Wanderers draw or lose against Valour on Saturday, Sept. 21 AND Vancouver lose to Forge on Saturday, Sept. 21

- Cavalry FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o Cavalry beat York United on Friday, Sept. 20 AND Halifax Wanderers draw against Valour on Saturday, Sept. 21 AND Vancouver lose to Forge on Saturday, Sept. 21

The top five teams at the end of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 will advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. More information regarding the 2024 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later today.

