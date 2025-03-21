Cats Pick up Season Win 52, Tie 2006 Squad

March 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A big Avenir Centre crowd of 8,300 turned out on 'Fan Appreciation Night' and the Wildcats didn't disappoint, reeling off their CHL-best 14th consecutive win dumping the Halifax Mooseheads 7-2.

A pre-game ceremony honoured the graduating 20-year-old Wildcats Markus Vidicek, Dyllan Gill and Mathis Rousseau.

There was more distributed Cats scoring last night with Riley Sampson (8th), Simon Binkley (2nd), Dyllan Gill (6th), Preston Lounsbury (16th), Pier-Etienne Cloutier (4th), Alex Mercier with a shorthanded empty netter (29th), and Gabe Smith (19th).

Etienne Morin and Simon Mullen each recorded two assists and Rousseau got the win with 22 saves. The Cats had 40 shots at Jacob Steinman.

First Stars:

#14 DYLLAN GILL

#6 MARKUS VIDICEK

#60 MATHIS ROUSSEAU

Moncton moved to 52 wins this season and 106 points, sharing that victory total with the 2005-2006 Wildcats.

The Cats play their last regular season game Saturday at 4pm in Bathurst against the Titan. It's the final regular season home game in Titan franchise history, as the team is relocating to St. John's to become the Newfoundland Regiment this Fall.

The first-round of the QMJHL Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs opens next weekend against the Quebec Remparts on Friday and Saturday nights at the Avenir Centre.

Follow your Wildcats 'March to the Memorial Cup' on CHL TV and the Cats Radio network - INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Cats play-by-play broadcaster Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston

