Wildcats Continue Winning Streak vs Mooseheads

March 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The juggernaut Moncton Wildcats pushed their winning streak to 14 games on Friday night with a 7-2 victory over the Mooseheads in the penultimate game of the regular season for Halifax.

The Cats, number one in the CHL rankings for a third straight week, pulled away with a four-goal third period including an empty net tally. Seven different players lit the lamp for Moncton while Shawn Carrier and Quinn Kennedy had the goals for the Mooseheads. Liam Kilfoil appeared to have added a third goal for the Herd on his 18th birthday, but it was called back for offside. Kilfoil, Kennedy and Caylen Blake had assists for Halifax.

Moncton's goals came from Riley Sampson, Simon Binkley, Dyllan Gill, Preston Lounsbury, Pier-Etienne Cloutier, Alex Mercier and Gabe Smith. The Wildcats honoured their three graduating players in a pregame ceremony and also made Gill, Markus Vidicek and Mathis Rousseau the three stars.

Halifax will finish up the regular season on home ice Saturday afternoon at 3pm against the Charlottetown Islanders in front of a crowd of more than 9,500 fans. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.ca. The Moose will need to wait until after that game to find out who their first round playoff opponent will be. Gatineau skated to a victory Friday night over Victoriaville to pull into a tie in points with Halifax heading into the final day of action. The Mooseheads hold the tie breaker so anything other than a Gatineau win and a Mooseheads loss will result in the Herd meeting the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Round 1 starting next Friday night on the road.

