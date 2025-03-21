Isles Lose Despite 42 Shot Night, Eyes Set on Rimouski in Round 1

March 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

In a must-win showdown at the Eastlink Centre, the Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season, outshooting the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 40-21.

However, despite relentless pressure and a sold-out home crowd behind them, the Isles fell 3-1, sealing their first-round playoff matchup against the Rimouski Oceanic.

Fast Start, Strong Finish, but No Reward

With star forward Ross Campbell sidelined due to injury, the Islanders knew they needed offensive contributions from throughout the lineup.

They wasted no time setting the tone, and just over four minutes into the 1st period, Matt Butler sent the crowd into a frenzy. Burying a feed from Pavel Simek and Brayden Stumpf to give the Isles an early 1-0 lead.

Charlottetown controlled much of the play, generating chances and earning multiple powerplay opportunities, but struggled to capitalize. By the end of the 1st period, the Isles had outshot the Titan 10-7 and held onto their narrow 1-goal advantage.

Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, who has been sensational in the second half of the season, was rock-solid once again, turning aside every shot he faced in the opening frame.

Missed Chances and Tight Hockey

The 2nd period saw the Islanders continue to press for an insurance goal, but they remained unable to solve Acadie-Bathurst netminder Joshua Fleming, who stood tall in the Titan crease. The Isles had four powerplay chances through 2 periods but came up empty each time.

Despite holding a 22-13 shot advantage after 40 minutes, Charlottetown remained locked in a tight 1-0 contest. Both teams knew the next goal could be the difference in this critical playoff-positioning battle.

Heartbreaker in the 3rd

The Islanders came out flying in the 3rd period, dominating possession and peppering Fleming with shots. 5 minutes in, they had already extended their lead in shots to 27-15, and with 10 minutes to play, the Isles were in full control at 28-17.

But against the run of play, disaster struck. Titan forward Tyson Goguen found an opening and buried the equalizer with 10 minutes left, sending a shockwave through the Eastlink Centre.

Despite continuing to control the play, Charlottetown simply could not find the go-ahead goal.

A late powerplay opportunity gave the Isles a golden chance to regain their lead, but their struggles with the man advantage continued. Fleming made a miraculous diving save on Ethan Montroy with just over 6 minutes left, keeping the game tied at 1-1.

Then, with just over 2 minutes remaining, the Titan delivered a crushing blow. Mathieu St. Onge capitalized on a late chance, putting Acadie-Bathurst ahead 2-1 and silencing the home crowd. Moments later, an empty-net goal sealed the Isles' fate in heartbreaking fashion.

Playoff Fate Sealed

The loss not only ended the Islanders' hopes of jumping the Titan in the standings but also confirmed their 1st-round playoff opponent: the Rimouski Oceanic, the Memorial Cup hosts.

The Isles split the regular season series 1-1 with Rimouski, setting up what should be a thrilling opening-round battle.

Despite the disappointment, Charlottetown can take pride in their performance. They outshot Acadie-Bathurst 40-21, controlled much of the play, and battled until the final whistle.

With the playoffs now set, the Isles will need to regroup and refocus quickly as they prepare for a tough series against one of the QMJHL's top teams.

The journey to the postseason is complete-now, the real test begins.

