Islanders Face Titan in Historic Final Showdown at Eastlink Centre

March 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Tonight marks the end of an era. For the final time ever, the Charlottetown Islanders will face off against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the Eastlink Centre. Puck drop at 7PM.

With the Titan set to relocate to Newfoundland next season, this game not only closes the chapter on a longtime rivalry but also carries enormous playoff implications.

The stakes couldn't be higher. The Titan currently sit just three points ahead of the Islanders in the standings, with both teams having two games left to play.

A win tonight would keep the Isles' hopes alive to leapfrog Acadie-Bathurst for a more favorable first-round playoff matchup. Should Charlottetown take care of business tonight and again tomorrow in Halifax, and if the Titan fall in their final game to the Moncton Wildcats-who are the #1 team in the country-the Islanders could move up just in time for the postseason.

Simply put: this is the biggest game of the year.

A Rivalry for the Ages

The Islanders and Titan have waged war all season long in what has been one of the QMJHL's most heated rivalries.

Acadie-Bathurst holds a narrow 4-3 edge in the season series, and the Isles will be looking to even the score in front of what is expected to be a packed and electric Eastlink Centre crowd.

Tonight's matchup will also see two of the league's most respected coaches, Jim Hulton and Gordie Dwyer, going head-to-head once again.

The intensity on the ice will be heightened by the presence of seven Island-born players-five suiting up for the Titan and two for the Islanders-adding even more fuel to the fire in what has been a passionate rivalry all season long.

A Night to Remember

Beyond the high-stakes action, tonight will also be a night of celebration. The Islanders will honour their three graduating 20-year-olds-local Stratford native Simon Hughes, Thomas Sirman, and Nicolas Ruccia-as they prepare to take the next step in their hockey and academic careers.

Hughes will be heading to UPEI, Sirman to Queen's, and Ruccia to McGill, with each set to continue playing the game they love while furthering their education.

With everything on the line-the rivalry, the playoff race, and the final home game of the regular season-there's no doubt that the Eastlink Centre will be rocking. The Isles will need every ounce of energy from their loyal fans to help push them over the top in this must-win contest.

Looking Ahead

Should the Islanders emerge victorious tonight, they'll shift their focus to a potentially season-defining game tomorrow afternoon in Halifax. A win there, coupled with a Titan loss to Moncton, could see Charlottetown pull off a dramatic last-minute leap in the standings. The puck drops at 3 p.m. in Halifax, but first, all eyes are on the final clash with the Titan.

Get loud, Isles fans. The battle for the playoffs starts now!

