Eagles Finish Regular Season this Afternoon in Saint John

March 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles play their final game of the regular season today in Saint John and will look to end the year on the right foot with a showdown with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar looming.

After victories for both the Eagles & Drakkar last night, the details were made official: the Drakkar will finish the fourth seed in the East, while the Eagles will finish fifth, confirming a playoff series between the two clubs, a rematch of last year's league semi-final.

The Eagles were unable to stop Baie-Comeau from finishing fourth despite a win over Saint John loss. The loss officially eliminated Saint John from playoff contention. As a result, today will be the final QMJHL game for Saint John 20-year-old defensemen Nate Tivey & Matteo Mann.

Last night the Eagles emerged with a 4-1 victory, as defenseman Brayden Schmitt scored and added an assist while Alexis Cournoyer stopped 32 of 33 shots in the win. It was a special night for Eagles forward Cam Squires, who scored his 100th QMJHL career, becoming the fourth Eagle player to do so in franchise history.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: TD Station, Saint John, NB

Puck drop: 4 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/TuPPD

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31362/

CAPE BRETON SAINT JOHN

5th Eastern Conference, 33-23-4-3 (Away: 15-11-3-2) RECORD 10th Eastern Conference, 21-42-0-0 (Home: 12-19-0-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-0

207GF/192GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 151GF/257GA

5-0-1-1 SEASON SERIES 2-5-0-0

Cam Squires (72 points in 57 games) LEADING SCORER Nate Tivey (39 points in 62 games)

9th, 22% (Away: 9th, 21.4%) POWER PLAY 17th, 13.9% (Home:17th, 14.3%)

3rd, 82.2% (Away: 4th, 81.6%) PENALTY KILL T9th, 78.4% (Home: 11th, 79.1%)

Nathan Plouffe, Logan Quinn, Lucas Romeo INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Egan Beveridge, Dylan Krayer, Darien Reynolds

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.