Eagles Drop Sea Dogs to Win Weekend Opener

March 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A short handed goal from Brayden Schmitt, his second point of the night, turned out to be the winning goal for the Cape Breton Eagles as they topped the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-1 in Saint John on Friday night.

- Luke Patterson & Alexis Toussaint scored even strength goals, while Cam Squires iced the game with an empty netter, the 100th goal of his QMJHL career.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped 32 of 33 shots in the win, while Justin Robinson stopped 38 of 41 in addition to the empty net goal.

- With the loss, Saint John was eliminated from playoff contention. Matthew Krayer's goal with 2:20 remaining prevented Saint John from being shut out in three consecutive games.

- Cape Breton's Carson Griffin & Saint John's Ben Cross were each given fighting majors with 28 seconds left in the third period.

The Eagles carried the opening stanza, outshooting Saint John 15-7, but neither team could find the back of the net in the opening half of the period, despite each having a power play. The Eagles third power play of the night stretched in the final minute and was killed off, but Patterson struck for the visitors with 15 seconds left to play. It was a nifty goal for the Eagles forward, sweeping around the crease to deke out Robinson and give the Eagles the lead at the break.

Schmitt's goal came before the six minute mark of the second stanza. Angelo Fullerton won a battle for the puck at the end boards, flipped it out to the front of the net and the Eagles blueliner doubled the lead. The Eagles killed off the penalty and there was no further scoring in the period, as it finished 2-0.

Toussaint's goal came with under seven minutes to play, finishing a nice pass from Romain Litalien at the left side of the goal. With Saint John's season on the line and having difficulty creating offense, Saint John coach Travis Crickard elected to lift Robinson with the three goal difference in the final five minutes. It was not enough as Squires hit the open cage, sealing the win before Krayer broke the shutout in with a deke from the front of the net in the final three minutes.

The Eagles play their final game of the 2024-25 regular season tomorrow afternoon in a rematch against the Sea Dogs. Puck drop is 4 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/TuPPD and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 32 saves on 33 shots

2. Justin Robinson (Saint John) 38 saves on 41 shots

3. Brayden Schmitt (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Lucas Romeo (injury) Nathan Plouffe (injury),Logan Quinn (injury),

Scratches For Saint John: Egan Beveridge (injury), Dylan Krayer (injury), Darien Reynolds (injury), Julien Bonnet

Final Shots On Goal: 42-33 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Saint John Power Play: 0/3

