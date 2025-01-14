Cats Host Isles Thursday on 'Talk Today' Night

January 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Thursday night is Talk Today Night, an important mental health initiative supported by the Canadian Hockey League.

We host the Islanders and Cats fans will get a chance some new blood - G Mathis Rousseau & F Logan Crosby acquired from the Mooseheads, and local star D Dyllan Gill. The newest Wildcats made their debuts on our recent Quebec road trip.

The Wildcats are ranked #2 in the CHL, still sit 1st in the QMJHL, and have 10 of their last 11 games.

Seventeen year-old Caleb Desnoyers leads the team in goals, assists & points (23G, 33A, 56 Pts) - tied for 3rd place in the Q.

The Cats & Islanders have met 6 times this season, with Moncton winning all 6 - outscoring Charlottetown 31-10. The Isles come into Thursday on a 5-game win streak and have won 6 of their last 10. They are led in scoring by Ross Campbell & Matthew Butler with 34 points each

