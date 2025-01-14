Will Murphy Projected as 6th Round NHL Draft by Central Scouting

January 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







On Tuesday, NHL Central Scouting (CSS) released their annual mid-term rankings for the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Each year, CSS, a department within the NHL, ranks prospects for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft based on "how well they will translate to the professional game in the NHL".

Today, Eagles defenceman Will Murphy was projected in the 6th round, 167th overall for this year's draft which is set to take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles.

Earlier this season Murphy (Miscouche, PE), was listed as unranked on the CSS preliminary players to watch list released in October.

In his first full season with the Eagles, Murphy, 17, has scored two goals and added one assist in his first 39 games.

Murphy was initially drafted by the Eagles in the third round, 41st overall in the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft and spent last season with the Summerside Western Capitals of the Maritime Junior Hockey League where he amounted 19 points in 47 games as a 16-year-old.

Congratulations, Murph!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.